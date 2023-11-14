The UConn Huskies (2-0) play the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Mississippi Valley State matchup.

Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Mississippi Valley State Moneyline BetMGM UConn (-45.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UConn (-45.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi Valley State vs. UConn Betting Trends (2022-23)

Mississippi Valley State went 17-11-0 ATS last year.

UConn won 24 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Huskies and their opponents combined to go over the point total 20 out of 33 times last season.

