Mississippi State vs. North Alabama: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) and the North Alabama Lions (2-0) meet in a game with no set line at Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats
- Mississippi State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Mississippi State (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 0.3% less often than North Alabama (14-13-0) last season.
Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mississippi State
|65.7
|139.8
|61.0
|135.3
|131.0
|North Alabama
|74.1
|139.8
|74.3
|135.3
|143.9
Additional Mississippi State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bulldogs put up 8.6 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Lions allowed (74.3).
- When Mississippi State put up more than 74.3 points last season, it went 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mississippi State
|16-15-0
|13-18-0
|North Alabama
|14-13-0
|16-11-0
Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Mississippi State
|North Alabama
|12-4
|Home Record
|9-4
|4-6
|Away Record
|8-10
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-8-0
|69.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.8
|63.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.8
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-7-0
