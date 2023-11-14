Tuesday's game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) and North Alabama Lions (2-0) matching up at Humphrey Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Mississippi State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on November 14.

The matchup has no set line.

Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 78, North Alabama 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. North Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-11.0)

Mississippi State (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Mississippi State Performance Insights

Mississippi State was 321st in the country in points scored (65.7 per game) and ninth-best in points allowed (61.0) last year.

Last year, the Bulldogs were 24th-best in the nation in rebounds (35.3 per game) and 116th in rebounds allowed (30.2).

With 14.2 assists per game last year, Mississippi State was 95th in the nation.

The Bulldogs were the 15th-worst team in the nation in 3-pointers made (5.2 per game) and -3-worst in 3-point percentage (26.6%) last year.

Mississippi State gave up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.1% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 204th and 40th, respectively, in the country.

Last year, the Bulldogs took 65.4% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.6% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 78.2% of the Bulldogs' buckets were 2-pointers, and 21.8% were 3-pointers.

