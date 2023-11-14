The North Alabama Lions (2-0) take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Mississippi State vs. North Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline North Alabama Moneyline
BetMGM Mississippi State (-18.5) 138.5 -5000 +1350 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Mississippi State (-18.5) 138.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Mississippi State compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.
  • A total of 13 Bulldogs games last season went over the point total.
  • North Alabama went 14-13-0 ATS last year.
  • The Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 27 times last season.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • Sportsbooks rate Mississippi State considerably higher (55th in the country) than the computer rankings do (112th).
  • Mississippi State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.