How to Watch Mississippi State vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Alabama Lions (2-0) battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs made 42.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Mississippi State had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions finished 229th.
- Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Bulldogs put up were 8.6 fewer points than the Lions allowed (74.3).
- When Mississippi State totaled more than 74.3 points last season, it went 4-0.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison
- Mississippi State averaged 69.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs surrendered 59.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (65.0).
- In terms of three-pointers, Mississippi State performed better in home games last year, sinking 5.5 treys per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage in road games.
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Arizona State
|W 71-56
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|UT Martin
|W 87-63
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/24/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
