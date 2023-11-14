The North Alabama Lions (2-0) battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs made 42.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Mississippi State had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions finished 229th.

Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Bulldogs put up were 8.6 fewer points than the Lions allowed (74.3).

When Mississippi State totaled more than 74.3 points last season, it went 4-0.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

Mississippi State averaged 69.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

The Bulldogs surrendered 59.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (65.0).

In terms of three-pointers, Mississippi State performed better in home games last year, sinking 5.5 treys per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule