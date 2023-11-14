The Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0) meet the Jackson State Tigers (0-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Romelle Mansel: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Ken Evans: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Coltie Young: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zeke Cook: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chase Adams: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola Marymount Top Players (2022-23)

  • Cameron Shelton: 21.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Keli Leaupepe: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jalin Anderson: 9.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alex Merkviladze: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Michael Graham: 4.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank
90th 75.3 Points Scored 67.6 283rd
267th 73.1 Points Allowed 73.6 279th
107th 32.9 Rebounds 32.0 163rd
155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd
22nd 9.3 3pt Made 6.3 288th
289th 11.7 Assists 12.2 249th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 14.6 345th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.