Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in George County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in George County, Mississippi and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
George County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
George County High School at East Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Moss Point, MS
- Conference: 5A Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.