For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Dante Fabbro a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Fabbro has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Fabbro has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 41 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.5 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:49 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:14 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:55 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:48 Home W 5-1 10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:35 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.