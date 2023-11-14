Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Covington County, Mississippi today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Covington County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Collins High School at Sumrall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Sumrall, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
