Will Colton Sissons score a goal when the Nashville Predators face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sissons stats and insights

Sissons has scored in four of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

Sissons has picked up one assist on the power play.

Sissons averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 41 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sissons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:37 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:04 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 12:44 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:16 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:05 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:11 Home W 5-1 10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:44 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.