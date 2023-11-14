Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Choctaw County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Choctaw County, Mississippi. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Choctaw County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sebastopol High School at French Camp Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: French Camp, MS
- Conference: 1A Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.