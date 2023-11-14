The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) host the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at First National Bank Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: First National Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Braves Betting Records & Stats

Alcorn State and its opponent combined to go over the point total 15 out of 29 times last year.

The Braves were 15-14-0 against the spread last season.

Arkansas State (14-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 0.2% more often than Alcorn State (15-14-0) last year.

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas State 65.7 133.4 67.6 138.2 132.5 Alcorn State 67.7 133.4 70.6 138.2 136.8

Additional Alcorn State Insights & Trends

The Braves' 67.7 points per game last year were just 0.1 more points than the 67.6 the Red Wolves allowed to opponents.

Alcorn State put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 12-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.6 points.

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas State 14-13-0 10-17-0 Alcorn State 15-14-0 15-14-0

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas State Alcorn State 10-8 Home Record 7-2 2-11 Away Record 10-10 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 58.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 3-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

