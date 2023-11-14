The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) go up against the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Arkansas State vs. Alcorn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas State Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas State (-10.5) 153.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas State (-10.5) 153.5 -650 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Alcorn State won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

When playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs last season, the Braves had an ATS record of 5-2.

Arkansas State put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last year.

Red Wolves games hit the over 10 out of 27 times last season.

