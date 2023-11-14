How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) square off against the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Alcorn State Stats Insights
- The Braves' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.0 percentage points lower than the Red Wolves allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- Alcorn State put together a 12-2 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Braves were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Wolves finished 155th.
- The Braves' 67.7 points per game last year were only 0.1 more points than the 67.6 the Red Wolves allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 67.6 points last season, Alcorn State went 12-4.
Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Alcorn State scored 76.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.2.
- At home, the Braves gave up 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 70.7.
- Alcorn State made more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (27.8%).
Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 93-59
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/8/2023
|Xavier (LA)
|W 70-62
|Davey Whitney Complex
|11/14/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
