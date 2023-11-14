The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) square off against the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Alcorn State Stats Insights

The Braves' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.0 percentage points lower than the Red Wolves allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

Alcorn State put together a 12-2 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Braves were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Wolves finished 155th.

The Braves' 67.7 points per game last year were only 0.1 more points than the 67.6 the Red Wolves allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 67.6 points last season, Alcorn State went 12-4.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Alcorn State scored 76.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.2.

At home, the Braves gave up 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 70.7.

Alcorn State made more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (27.8%).

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule