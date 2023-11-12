Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans match up versus the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, a 104-101 loss against the Rockets, Williamson put up 24 points and eight rebounds.

Below, we break down Williamson's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-115)

Over 26.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+112)

Over 7.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 114.1 points per contest last season made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest last season, the Mavericks were 22nd in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks were ranked eighth in the league defensively last season, allowing 24.9 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Mavericks were ranked No. 1 in the league last year, giving up 11.1 makes per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.