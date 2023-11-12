The New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) are welcoming in the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) for a contest between Southwest Division rivals at Smoothie King Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSSW

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum put up 20.9 points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists last year.

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas put up 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also averaged 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Brandon Ingram's stats last season included 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.8 assists per contest. He drained 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Herbert Jones posted 9.8 points, 4.1 boards and 2.5 assists. He sank 46.9% of his shots from the floor.

Zion Williamson posted 26.0 points, 7.0 boards and 4.6 assists. He sank 60.8% of his shots from the floor.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic recorded 32.4 points last season, plus 8.0 assists and 8.6 boards.

Kyrie Irving recorded 27.1 points last season, plus 5.3 assists and 5.1 boards.

Tim Hardaway Jr. recorded 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Grant Williams recorded 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dwight Powell collected 6.7 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists, shooting 73.2% from the floor.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pelicans Mavericks 114.4 Points Avg. 114.2 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 48.0% Field Goal % 47.5% 36.4% Three Point % 37.1%

