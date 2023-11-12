How to Watch the Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) play the LSU Tigers (1-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Delta Devils' 55.3 points per game last year were just 2.6 fewer points than the 57.9 the Tigers allowed.
- Mississippi Valley State had a 2-17 record last season when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.
- Last year, the Tigers scored 82.3 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 78.2 the Delta Devils gave up.
- LSU went 18-0 last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.
- Last season, the Tigers had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.1% lower than the 53.5% of shots the Delta Devils' opponents hit.
- The Delta Devils' 27.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (36%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi Valley State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Utah
|L 104-45
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|11/12/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/16/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
|11/17/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|The Legacy Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.