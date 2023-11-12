Sunday's contest at Humphrey Coliseum has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) squaring off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-50 win as our model heavily favors Mississippi State.

In their last outing on Friday, the Bulldogs secured a 67-46 win over SE Louisiana.

Mississippi State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 72, Jacksonville State 50

Other SEC Predictions

Mississippi State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs had a +397 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 12.1 points per game. They put up 71.1 points per game, 66th in college basketball, and gave up 59.0 per contest to rank 50th in college basketball.

Mississippi State's offense was less effective in SEC matchups last season, scoring 65.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 71.1 PPG.

The Bulldogs scored 76.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 60.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 15.9 points per contest.

Defensively Mississippi State played better in home games last season, allowing 56.8 points per game, compared to 62.9 on the road.

