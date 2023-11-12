New Orleans Saints receiver Juwan Johnson will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are ranked 18th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 225.4 per game.

Johnson has 13 grabs on 19 targets for 95 yards and one score, with an average of 19.0 yards per game.

Johnson vs. the Vikings

Johnson vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have allowed 11 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Minnesota has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Johnson will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this week. The Vikings give up 225.4 passing yards per game.

The Vikings' defense ranks 20th in the NFL with 12 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Juwan Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-118)

Johnson Receiving Insights

Johnson, in two of five games this season, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Johnson has been targeted on 19 of his team's 339 passing attempts this season (5.6% target share).

He has averaged 5.0 yards per target (95 yards on 19 targets).

Johnson, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 5.6% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With four red zone targets, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

