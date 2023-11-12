Chris Olave will be running routes against the 18th-ranked passing defense in the league when his New Orleans Saints play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Olave's 85 targets have resulted in 50 receptions for a team-high 563 yards (62.6 per game) and two scores this season.

Olave vs. the Vikings

Olave vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 67 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 67 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have allowed 11 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Minnesota has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Olave will play against the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this week. The Vikings allow 225.4 passing yards per contest.

So far this year, the Vikings have allowed 12 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 20th in league play.

Chris Olave Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 62.5 (-111)

Olave Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this season, Olave has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Olave has received 25.1% of his team's 339 passing attempts this season (85 targets).

He is averaging 6.6 yards per target (98th in league play), racking up 563 yards on 85 passes thrown his way.

In two of nine games this year, Olave has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (11.1% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

Olave (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 15.9% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Olave's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 6 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 15 TAR / 7 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 7 REC / 96 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

