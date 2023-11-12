The Alcorn State Braves should win their matchup against the Texas Southern Tigers at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 12, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alcorn State (-3.8) 48.0 Alcorn State 26, Texas Southern 22

Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)

The Braves won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover five times.

Braves games went over the point total just twice last year.

Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers went 5-5-0 ATS last season.

The Tigers and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times last season.

Braves vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Southern 23.3 35.0 35.7 25.0 17.2 40.0 Alcorn State 23.1 19.9 26.0 14.8 19.5 26.3

