The Washington Huskies are expected to win their matchup versus the Utah Utes at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Washington vs. Utah Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington (-8.5) Over (49.5) Washington 32, Utah 21

Week 11 Predictions

Washington Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Huskies a 77.8% chance to win.

The Huskies' record against the spread is 4-4-1.

Washington has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

The Huskies have seen five of its nine games go over the point total.

Washington games average 63.1 total points per game this season, 13.6 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Utah Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Utes.

The Utes' ATS record is 5-4-0 this year.

Utes games have hit the over in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

Utah games this season have averaged an over/under of 45.6 points, 3.9 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Huskies vs. Utes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 41.7 23.0 41.8 20.2 41.5 26.5 Utah 25.0 15.9 27.3 12.8 20.3 22.0

