Saturday's game between the Southern Miss Eagles (1-0) and Akron Zips (0-1) matching up at Reed Green Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Miss, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on November 11.

In their last time out, the Eagles won on Monday 88-46 against William Carey.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Miss vs. Akron Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Miss vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 68, Akron 62

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Miss Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game last season, with a +100 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.6 points per game (187th in college basketball) and gave up 61.4 per contest (96th in college basketball).

Southern Miss' offense was more effective in Sun Belt games last season, posting 65.4 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 64.6 PPG.

Offensively the Eagles performed better when playing at home last year, posting 65.7 points per game, compared to 64 per game in road games.

Southern Miss gave up 57.3 points per game last year at home, which was 7.5 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (64.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.