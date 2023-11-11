Predators vs. Coyotes Injury Report Today - November 11
Here's a look at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (5-8), which currently has three players listed, as the Predators prepare for their matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 8:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Ryan McDonagh
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Travis Dermott
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Predators vs. Coyotes Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators' 37 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.
- It has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -5.
Coyotes Season Insights
- With 40 goals (3.1 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 16th-ranked offense.
- Arizona concedes 2.8 goals per game (37 total), which ranks 13th in the league.
- They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +3.
Predators vs. Coyotes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-155)
|Coyotes (+125)
|6
