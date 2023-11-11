NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NHL schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the Philadelphia Flyers squaring off against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.
We have everything you need in terms of how to watch today's NHL action right here. Check out the links below.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Detroit Red Wings
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|NHL Network,BSOH,BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+,BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Calgary Flames at Ottawa Senators
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+,BSSUN,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|NHL Network,NESN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vancouver Canucks at Toronto Maple Leafs
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Washington Capitals at New York Islanders
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+,MSGSN,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+,MSG-B,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Arizona Coyotes at Nashville Predators
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+,BSSO,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+,ALT,BSMW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Philadelphia Flyers at Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+,NBCS-PH,BSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
