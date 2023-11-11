The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) will meet the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Game Information

Mississippi State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tolu Smith: 15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • D.J. Jeffries: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cameron Matthews: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Shakeel Moore: 9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dashawn Davis: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Parker Stewart: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Mississippi State vs. UT Martin Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank
321st 65.7 Points Scored 80.5 14th
9th 61 Points Allowed 75.4 319th
24th 35.3 Rebounds 35.7 18th
4th 11.7 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
344th 5.2 3pt Made 7.7 134th
95th 14.2 Assists 13.6 136th
212th 12.1 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

