The Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) play a familiar opponent when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kyle Field in an SEC battle.

Texas A&M has the 57th-ranked offense this year (401.2 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best with only 296.9 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Mississippi State is compiling 335.7 total yards per game (104th-ranked). It ranks 59th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (362 total yards surrendered per game).

We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

Mississippi State Texas A&M 335.7 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.2 (63rd) 362 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.9 (12th) 143.8 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.1 (93rd) 191.9 (106th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.1 (37th) 10 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 10 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (125th)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has racked up 1,275 yards on 61.4% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 97 times for 500 yards (55.6 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Michael Wright has taken 56 carries and totaled 281 yards with three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin's 554 receiving yards (61.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 38 catches on 55 targets with three touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has recorded 310 receiving yards (34.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 27 receptions.

Justin Robinson's 33 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 221 yards.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has thrown for 1,452 yards (161.3 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 439 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Amari Daniels has carried the ball 78 times for 425 yards (47.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 39 receptions for 652 yards (72.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Evan Stewart has caught 37 passes while averaging 56.2 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jahdae Walker has a total of 274 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 18 passes and scoring one touchdown.

