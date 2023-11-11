The LaLiga lineup today, which includes Girona FC squaring off against Rayo Vallecano, should provide some fireworks.

If you're searching for live coverage of today's LaLiga action, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Girona FC

Girona FC journeys to play Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+

Favorite: Girona FC (+130)

Girona FC (+130) Underdog: Rayo Vallecano (+185)

Rayo Vallecano (+185) Draw: (+250)

Bet on this match at BetMGM

Watch UD Almeria vs Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad makes the trip to face UD Almeria at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos in Almería.

Game Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+

Favorite: Real Sociedad (-145)

Real Sociedad (-145) Underdog: UD Almeria (+350)

UD Almeria (+350) Draw: (+285)

Bet on this match at BetMGM

Watch Granada CF vs Getafe CF

Getafe CF makes the trip to take on Granada CF at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in Granada.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+

Favorite: Granada CF (+145)

Granada CF (+145) Underdog: Getafe CF (+195)

Getafe CF (+195) Draw: (+210)

Bet on this match at BetMGM

Watch CA Osasuna vs UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas is on the road to match up with CA Osasuna at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+

Favorite: CA Osasuna (-110)

CA Osasuna (-110) Underdog: UD Las Palmas (+310)

UD Las Palmas (+310) Draw: (+225)

Bet on this match at BetMGM

Watch Real Madrid vs Valencia CF

Valencia CF travels to face Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+

Favorite: Real Madrid (-340)

Real Madrid (-340) Underdog: Valencia CF (+750)

Valencia CF (+750) Draw: (+450)

Bet on this match at BetMGM

