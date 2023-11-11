For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Cole Smith a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games so far this season, Smith has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
  • He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
  • Smith has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:32 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:45 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:49 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:02 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:27 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 5-1
10/19/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 15:43 Away W 4-1
10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:47 Home L 6-1

Predators vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

