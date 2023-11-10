Suns vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 222.5 points.
Suns vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-3.5
|222.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- In five of eight games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have scored more than 222.5 points.
- The average total in Phoenix's contests this year is 223.5, 1.0 more point than this game's over/under.
- The Suns' ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.
- Phoenix has won two of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Phoenix has a record of 2-2 when it's favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 222.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- Los Angeles' games this year have had a 225.3-point total on average, 2.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Lakers have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
- Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
Suns vs Lakers Additional Info
Suns vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|5
|62.5%
|112.5
|221.5
|111
|227.3
|224.5
|Lakers
|3
|37.5%
|109
|221.5
|116.3
|227.3
|225.9
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns put up only 3.8 fewer points per game (112.5) than the Lakers give up (116.3).
- Phoenix has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when putting up more than 116.3 points.
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers score an average of 109 points per game, just two fewer points than the 111 the Suns give up to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when it scores more than 111 points.
Suns vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|5-3
|2-2
|5-3
|Lakers
|2-6
|0-1
|2-6
Suns vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Suns
|Lakers
|112.5
|109
|16
|23
|2-1
|1-1
|2-1
|1-1
|111
|116.3
|12
|22
|4-0
|1-2
|3-1
|2-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.