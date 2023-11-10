The Akron Zips (1-0) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at James A. Rhodes Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Miss vs. Akron Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss' games went over the point total 14 out of 26 times last year.

The Golden Eagles had 16 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.

Southern Miss' .615 ATS win percentage (16-10-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Akron's .393 mark (11-17-0 ATS Record).

Southern Miss vs. Akron Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Akron 74.6 148.4 66.9 133 138.7 Southern Miss 73.8 148.4 66.1 133 137.5

Additional Southern Miss Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles scored 6.9 more points per game last year (73.8) than the Zips allowed (66.9).

Southern Miss put together a 13-5 ATS record and a 21-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 66.9 points.

Southern Miss vs. Akron Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Akron 11-17-0 14-14-0 Southern Miss 16-10-0 14-12-0

Southern Miss vs. Akron Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Akron Southern Miss 15-1 Home Record 15-0 5-6 Away Record 8-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

