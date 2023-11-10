How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Akron on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Akron Zips (1-0) square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
Southern Miss vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Southern Miss Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles shot at a 45.5% rate from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Zips averaged.
- Southern Miss went 19-2 when it shot better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Zips finished 189th.
- The Golden Eagles scored 6.9 more points per game last year (73.8) than the Zips gave up (66.9).
- Southern Miss put together a 21-2 record last season in games it scored more than 66.9 points.
Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Southern Miss scored 78.6 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged on the road (69.9).
- In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles conceded 9.9 fewer points per game at home (61.5) than on the road (71.4).
- Southern Miss knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (7.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (31%).
Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|William Carey
|W 64-42
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|@ Akron
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|11/15/2023
|Xavier (LA)
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
