The New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (4-3) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSNO. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -2.5 217.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 217.5 points.

New Orleans' matchups this season have a 223.5-point average over/under, 6.0 more points than this game's point total.

New Orleans has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Pelicans have come away with two wins in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New Orleans has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pelicans vs Rockets Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 4 57.1% 112.6 220.9 106.7 222 221.9 Pelicans 5 62.5% 108.3 220.9 115.3 222 223.6

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

Against the spread, New Orleans has an identical winning percentage (.500) at home (2-2-0 record) and away (2-2-0).

The Pelicans put up an average of 108.3 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 106.7 the Rockets allow to opponents.

New Orleans has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Pelicans and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 4-4 1-2 4-4 Rockets 4-3 1-0 3-4

Pelicans vs. Rockets Point Insights

Pelicans Rockets 108.3 Points Scored (PG) 112.6 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 115.3 Points Allowed (PG) 106.7 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

