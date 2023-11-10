At Toyota Center on Friday, November 10, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Houston Rockets (4-3) at 8:00 PM ET. The contest airs on Space City Home Network and BSNO.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Rockets matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSNO

Space City Home Network and BSNO Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game with a +41 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.6 points per game (15th in the NBA) and allow 106.7 per contest (fifth in the league).

The Pelicans' -56 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.3 points per game (26th in NBA) while allowing 115.3 per contest (19th in league).

These two teams score 220.9 points per game between them, 3.4 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 222 combined points per game, 4.5 more points than this contest's over/under.

Houston has covered four times in seven games with a spread this season.

New Orleans is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2000 - Rockets +75000 +40000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.