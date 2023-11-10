Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) and the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) hit the court at The Pavilion at Ole Miss on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has no set line.
Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats
- Ole Miss compiled an 11-19-0 record against the spread last season.
- Eastern Washington (17-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 36.7% of the time, 21.9% more often than Ole Miss (11-19-0) last year.
Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Ole Miss
|67.5
|144.2
|69.1
|140.5
|134.8
|Eastern Washington
|76.7
|144.2
|71.4
|140.5
|145.7
Additional Ole Miss Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Rebels recorded 67.5 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 71.4 the Eagles allowed.
- When Ole Miss scored more than 71.4 points last season, it went 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Ole Miss
|11-19-0
|16-14-0
|Eastern Washington
|17-12-0
|18-11-0
Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Ole Miss
|Eastern Washington
|7-10
|Home Record
|11-1
|2-9
|Away Record
|10-7
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.9
|65.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.3
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-2-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
