The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) will meet the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Ole Miss (-14.5)

Ole Miss (-14.5) Total: 143.5

143.5 TV: SEC Network+

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)

Myles Burns: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Amaree Abram: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Washington Top Players (2022-23)

Angelo Allegri: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Steele Venters: 15.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Cedric Coward: 7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyreese Davis: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Casey Jones: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank 286th 67.5 Points Scored 76.7 59th 146th 69.1 Points Allowed 71.4 221st 147th 32.2 Rebounds 33.2 90th 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 299th 6.2 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 169th 13.1 Assists 15.4 34th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.1 294th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.