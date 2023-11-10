How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) face the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Ole Miss vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.3% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- Ole Miss went 8-8 when it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Eagles ranked 90th in rebounding in college basketball, the Rebels finished 147th.
- Last year, the Rebels put up 67.5 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 71.4 the Eagles gave up.
- When Ole Miss put up more than 71.4 points last season, it went 8-4.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Ole Miss fared better at home last season, averaging 69.4 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Rebels were better in home games last year, surrendering 67.5 points per game, compared to 73.8 on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Ole Miss fared better in home games last season, averaging 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 27.1% three-point percentage away from home.
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Alabama State
|W 69-59
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/10/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/14/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/17/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
