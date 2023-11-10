Searching for how to watch high school football games in Newton County, Mississippi this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Winston County
  • Bolivar County
  • George County
  • Hinds County
  • Montgomery County
  • Clarke County
  • Lauderdale County
  • Chickasaw County
  • Leflore County
  • Madison County

    • Newton County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Leflore County High School at Union Public High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Union, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Caledonia High School at Newton County High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Decatur, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.