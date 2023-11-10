The Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

  • The Delta Devils shot 40.6% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 43.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Mississippi Valley State had a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.2% from the field.
  • The Delta Devils were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Sooners finished 341st.
  • The Delta Devils' 61.0 points per game last year were 6.5 fewer points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed.
  • Mississippi Valley State went 5-6 last season when it scored more than 67.5 points.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison

  • Mississippi Valley State put up more points at home (68.0 per game) than on the road (58.5) last season.
  • At home, the Delta Devils conceded 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.5.
  • Beyond the arc, Mississippi Valley State drained fewer triples on the road (5.0 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (35.8%) than at home (33.9%).

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ LSU L 106-60 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/10/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
11/14/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
11/17/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena

