The Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils shot 40.6% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 43.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Mississippi Valley State had a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.2% from the field.

The Delta Devils were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Sooners finished 341st.

The Delta Devils' 61.0 points per game last year were 6.5 fewer points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed.

Mississippi Valley State went 5-6 last season when it scored more than 67.5 points.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison

Mississippi Valley State put up more points at home (68.0 per game) than on the road (58.5) last season.

At home, the Delta Devils conceded 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.5.

Beyond the arc, Mississippi Valley State drained fewer triples on the road (5.0 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (35.8%) than at home (33.9%).

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule