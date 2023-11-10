Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Mississippi
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 11 college football lineup has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs that should be of interest to fans in Mississippi.
College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week
Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, November 9
- Venue: Cajun Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisiana (-10.5)
Alabama State Hornets at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium
- TV Channel: Valley SN
No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-10.5)
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas A&M (-18.5)
Alcorn State Braves at Texas Southern Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Sunday, November 12
- Venue: Shell Energy Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
