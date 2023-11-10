Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Lamar County, Mississippi today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lamar County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Purvis High School at St. Stanislaus High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 10

5:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Bay St. Louis, MS

Bay St. Louis, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Purvis High School at St. Stanislaus High School