Friday's contest features the Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) and the Jackson State Tigers (0-2) matching up at CBU Events Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-63 win for heavily favored Cal Baptist according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the game.

Jackson State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: CBU Events Center

Jackson State vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 74, Jackson State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Jackson State vs. Cal Baptist

Computer Predicted Spread: Cal Baptist (-10.6)

Cal Baptist (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 137.0

Jackson State Performance Insights

On offense, Jackson State posted 67.6 points per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 73.6 points per contest on defense (279th-ranked).

Last year the Tigers pulled down 32.0 boards per game (163rd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 31.1 rebounds per contest (175th-ranked).

Jackson State ranked 249th in the nation with 12.2 dimes per contest.

The Tigers committed 14.6 turnovers per game (14th-worst in college basketball), and forced 12.9 turnovers per game (102nd-ranked).

The Tigers were 288th in college basketball with 6.3 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 291st with a 32.1% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Jackson State ceded 7.9 three-pointers per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 35.4% three-point percentage (282nd-ranked).

Of the shots taken by Jackson State last season, 65.8% of them were two-pointers (73.9% of the team's made baskets) and 34.2% were three-pointers (26.1%).

