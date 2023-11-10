The Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) face the Jackson State Tigers (0-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jackson State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Jackson State Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 42% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 42.4% the Lancers' opponents shot last season.

Jackson State compiled an 8-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Tigers were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Lancers finished 109th.

The Tigers put up only 2.3 more points per game last year (67.6) than the Lancers allowed their opponents to score (65.3).

When it scored more than 65.3 points last season, Jackson State went 10-9.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Jackson State averaged 0.4 more points per game at home (68.9) than away (68.5).

At home, the Tigers allowed 68.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.4.

Beyond the arc, Jackson State had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (32.1%) last season. But it drained the same number of trifectas at home as on the road (6.3 per game).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule