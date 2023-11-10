How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
In the only matchup on the Bundesliga slate today, VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach square off at Borussia-Park.
Here you will find information on live coverage of all of today's Bundesliga action.
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Borussia Monchengladbach (+130)
- Underdog: VfL Wolfsburg (+175)
- Draw: (+255)
