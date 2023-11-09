The college basketball lineup on Thursday is not one to miss. The contests include the Gonzaga Bulldogs squaring off against the Washington State Cougars at Beasley Coliseum.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 18 Florida State Seminoles

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
  • Location: Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida State

Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Assembly Hall
  • Location: Bloomington, Indiana

How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Indiana

  • TV: B1G+

No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Spectrum Center
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

How to Watch Iowa vs. Virginia Tech

Queens (NC) Royals vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch Queens (NC) vs. LSU

  • TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. No. 5 Utah Utes

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Utah

  • TV: Pac-12 Network

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 24 Washington State Cougars

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Beasley Coliseum
  • Location: Pullman, Washington

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Washington State

  • TV: Pac-12 Network

UC Riverside Highlanders vs. No. 4 UCLA Bruins

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Pauley Pavilion
  • Location: Los Angeles, California

How to Watch UC Riverside vs. UCLA

  • TV: Pac-12 Network

