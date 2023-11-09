Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Union County, Mississippi today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Myrtle Attendance Center at North Pontotoc High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Ecru, MS

Ecru, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Do not use at West Union Attendance Center