Should you wager on Thomas Novak to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

Novak has scored in five of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

On the power play, Novak has accumulated four goals and one assist.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 40 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

