When the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 7:30 PM on Thursday, November 9, our computer model predicts the Ragin' Cajuns will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisiana (-10.5) Over (51.5) Louisiana 37, Southern Miss 22

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Louisiana vs. Southern Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Golden Eagles have a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Golden Eagles is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Southern Miss has a 1-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season.

The Golden Eagles have gone over in five of their eight games with a set total (62.5%).

The average point total for Southern Miss this year is 1.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Ragin' Cajuns an 80.0% chance to win.

The Ragin' Cajuns' record against the spread is 3-6-0.

Louisiana is winless against the spread when it has played as 10.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

The Ragin' Cajuns have played nine games this season and four of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 51.5 points, 5.8 fewer than the average total in this season's Louisiana contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Eagles vs. Ragin' Cajuns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana 31.1 28.0 33.5 25.3 29.2 30.2 Southern Miss 23.0 35.8 23.2 21.8 22.8 53.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.