The Nashville Predators, Ryan O'Reilly included, will face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for O'Reilly available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

O'Reilly has averaged 20:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

In four of 12 games this year O'Reilly has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In six of 12 games this season, O'Reilly has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In four of 12 games this year, O'Reilly has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 52.4% that O'Reilly goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of O'Reilly having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 40 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 12 Games 2 11 Points 1 7 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.