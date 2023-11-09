Fantasy Football Week 10 WR Rankings
We have wide receiver rankings available for you, heading into Week 10 of the NFL season -- see below before locking in your fantasy lineup!
Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 10
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|224.3
|24.9
|10.8
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|203.5
|22.6
|10.2
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|195.4
|21.7
|10.8
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|164.6
|20.6
|10.4
|Puka Nacua
|Rams
|159.1
|17.7
|10.7
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|158.7
|19.8
|9
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|157.1
|19.6
|11.6
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|149.6
|18.7
|9.5
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|148.5
|16.5
|6.9
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|139.9
|20.0
|11.1
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|137.3
|15.3
|9.6
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|136.6
|15.2
|6.6
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|126.4
|15.8
|7.5
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|126.3
|14.0
|9.4
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|123.1
|15.4
|6.6
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|121.9
|15.2
|7.8
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|119.3
|13.3
|6.7
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|118.3
|13.1
|9.4
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|115.8
|12.9
|7.8
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|112.9
|12.5
|8.6
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|111.6
|14.0
|7.5
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|111.5
|13.9
|10.1
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|111.2
|13.9
|7.4
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|109.9
|13.7
|8
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|109.1
|21.8
|10.6
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|109.0
|15.6
|7.4
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|108.7
|13.6
|7.9
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|103.0
|12.9
|5.8
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|102.2
|11.4
|5.4
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|101.7
|12.7
|7.2
|Rashid Shaheed
|Saints
|101.4
|11.3
|4.6
|Josh Downs
|Colts
|101.3
|11.3
|6.3
|Nathaniel Dell
|Texans
|100.0
|14.3
|6.1
|Kendrick Bourne
|Patriots
|100.0
|12.5
|6.9
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|99.4
|11.0
|6.9
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|98.2
|12.3
|7.1
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|96.2
|12.0
|7.8
|Drake London
|Falcons
|93.7
|11.7
|7.1
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|93.5
|10.4
|4.6
|Tutu Atwell
|Rams
|92.9
|10.3
|6
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|91.2
|11.4
|6.8
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|91.1
|11.4
|7.2
|Curtis Samuel
|Commanders
|88.2
|11.0
|5.4
|Jahan Dotson
|Commanders
|88.0
|9.8
|6.3
|Michael Thomas
|Saints
|87.9
|9.8
|6.9
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|85.4
|12.2
|7.1
|K.J. Osborn
|Vikings
|81.7
|9.1
|5.4
|Tyler Boyd
|Bengals
|78.6
|9.8
|6.1
|Jayden Reed
|Packers
|78.2
|9.8
|5
|Josh Reynolds
|Lions
|77.7
|11.1
|4.4
|Michael Wilson
|Cardinals
|77.1
|9.6
|4.1
|Tee Higgins
|Bengals
|71.8
|10.3
|7.3
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|71.7
|12.0
|5.3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Seahawks
|68.2
|8.5
|5.4
|Cooper Kupp
|Rams
|67.4
|13.5
|9
|Jerry Jeudy
|Broncos
|66.6
|9.5
|5.7
|Josh Palmer
|Chargers
|64.7
|9.2
|5.6
|Diontae Johnson
|Steelers
|59.2
|14.8
|8.8
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|Titans
|58.4
|8.3
|3.7
|D.J. Chark
|Panthers
|57.9
|8.3
|4.9
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 9
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, November 12
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|ESPN | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
